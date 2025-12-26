Planting the Plains: Addressing Winter Weeds
Do you immediately remove any weed you see in your garden? And do you actually stay out of your garden during the winter? These actually aren't even the biggest questions facing you when it comes to addressing winter weeds.
Once most of us hang up the garden tools for the season, we're done working on our hands and knees. But nature will continue on, and you'll see some weeds creep in to your garden during the winter. This week, we'll talk about the pros and cons of putting in the effort, or just letting things go!