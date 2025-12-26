© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Addressing Winter Weeds

By Anthony Reardon
Published December 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Do you immediately remove any weed you see in your garden? And do you actually stay out of your garden during the winter? These actually aren't even the biggest questions facing you when it comes to addressing winter weeds.

Once most of us hang up the garden tools for the season, we're done working on our hands and knees. But nature will continue on, and you'll see some weeds creep in to your garden during the winter. This week, we'll talk about the pros and cons of putting in the effort, or just letting things go!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
