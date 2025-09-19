© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Benefits in Bolting

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Bolting can cause your plants to lose their taste and texture, and it's easy to feel disappointed when your crop is ruined. Don't fret; all is not lost! This week, we'll talk about some ways that your garden can still benefit from this misfortune.

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon