Planting the Plains: Harvesting Before the Frost

Frost is heading our way with the recent cooler temps, so don't forget that some of the plants in your garden can be harvested early, and ripened off the vine. The best example of this is tomatoes, and we'll talk more this week about how to keep your bounty by not letting the cold spoil it first!
Most of us think of the end of growing season as a time to clear the garden, clean the tools, and prep things for spring. But the brave among us will let things go for a while longer...just long enough to get some overnight frost, just before they harvest the last vegetables from their growing space. This lets nature work its magic, and leads to richer and more flavorful crops...not with all garden plants, but with a few veggies that we'll discuss in this week's show!
It may not be the first month that comes to mind, but October can be a great time to plant a tree, as it'll have a jump on building its root system once it's spring. This week, we'll talk about a few special considerations to keep in mind, in order for your tree to get off to its best start.
With the frosts due soon, it may be time to look at harvesting some of your crops soon, even if they don't seem full-grown. Failing to do so might mean losing out on some of your garden's bounty, so don't let the idea of perfection keep you from enjoying some baby vegetables, rather than none at all! This week, we'll talk about how to selectively time your harvesting, to let your plants grow as much as possible before they're at risk.
Bolting can cause your plants to lose their taste and texture, and it's easy to feel disappointed when your crop is ruined. Don't fret; all is not lost! This week, we'll talk about some ways that your garden can still benefit from this misfortune.