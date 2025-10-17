© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Harvesting Before the Frost

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Frost is heading our way with the recent cooler temps, so don't forget that some of the plants in your garden can be harvested early, and ripened off the vine. The best example of this is tomatoes, and we'll talk more this week about how to keep your bounty by not letting the cold spoil it first!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
