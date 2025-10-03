© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Fall Tree Planting

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

It may not be the first month that comes to mind, but October can be a great time to plant a tree, as it'll have a jump on building its root system once it's spring. This week, we'll talk about a few special considerations to keep in mind, in order for your tree to get off to its best start.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
