Planting the Plains: Fall Tree Planting

It may not be the first month that comes to mind, but October can be a great time to plant a tree, as it'll have a jump on building its root system once it's spring. This week, we'll talk about a few special considerations to keep in mind, in order for your tree to get off to its best start.
With the frosts due soon, it may be time to look at harvesting some of your crops soon, even if they don't seem full-grown. Failing to do so might mean losing out on some of your garden's bounty, so don't let the idea of perfection keep you from enjoying some baby vegetables, rather than none at all! This week, we'll talk about how to selectively time your harvesting, to let your plants grow as much as possible before they're at risk.
Bolting can cause your plants to lose their taste and texture, and it's easy to feel disappointed when your crop is ruined. Don't fret; all is not lost! This week, we'll talk about some ways that your garden can still benefit from this misfortune.
As September kicks in, and the usual weather changes approach, it's time to do some cleanup...AND to decide on what to do with what you clean up. This week, we'll talk about some things you can do to prep for next year's garden!
Growing edibles like garlic and shallots in your garden can be rewarding in many ways...but it's important to know how to grow these finicky plants, and to obtain your bulbs for planting from a specialized garden center, to help avoid contaminants like fungal diseases and nematodes...this week, we'll talk about how to get the most viable crop possible!