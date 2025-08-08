© 2025
Planting the Plains: Separating Perennial Plants

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:19 PM CDT

Early fall and early spring are the best times of the year to divide perennials, in order to provide transplants with enough time to devote energy to root growth before the hot or cold weather sets in.

So, why should you separate and divide your perennial plants? It's simple. When they look thick and healthy, they are already competing for soil nutrients by being too closer together. By relocating them, you'll reduce the need for a specific area to feed too many plants at once, and help your garden expand a bit, and it won't cost you a penny!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
