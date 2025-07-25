© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Compost in the Summer

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

We've all heard of composting, and many of us have bins or pits near our gardens to help build a little microbe factory for our soil. But HOW you make your compost pile, how often you churn it, and other factors can affect the quality of your composted material. We'll talk this week about some ways to keep your rotting organic pile cranking out nutrients for your garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
