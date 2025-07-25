Planting the Plains: Compost in the Summer

Spending time in the garden is such a joy, it's sometimes easy to get lost in your work. But here on the High Plains, the summer heat is merciless, and because perspiration can evaporate right off of you in arid conditions, you may not notice yourself losing fluids and beginning to develop signs of heat exhaustion, or worse. This week, we'll talk about ways to stay safe AND keep your garden in great shape!

