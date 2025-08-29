© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Garlic and Shallot Planting

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Getty Images

Growing edibles like garlic and shallots in your garden can be rewarding in many ways...but it's important to know how to grow these finicky plants, and to obtain your bulbs for planting from a specialized garden center, to help avoid contaminants like fungal diseases and nematodes...this week, we'll talk about how to get the most viable crop possible!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon