Planting the Plains: Planting Fall Mums

We're coming up on the late summer/early fall time that's ideal for planting chrysanthemums. Early planting (late August/early September) is crucial to allow for root development before the first frost, and so it'll be important to get them into the ground soon. This week on Planting the Plains...mum's the word!
Early fall and early spring are the best times of the year to divide perennials, in order to provide transplants with enough time to devote energy to root growth before the hot or cold weather sets in.
It's nice to have your own herb garden...having fresh spices is one of the delights of growing your own. But summer brings heat, and not every herb you grow will handle that heat well. This week, we'll discuss some steps you can take to help keep your herbs from overheating during the warmest months!
We've all heard of composting, and many of us have bins or pits near our gardens to help build a little microbe factory for our soil. But HOW you make your compost pile, how often you churn it, and other factors can affect the quality of your composted material. We'll talk this week about some ways to keep your rotting organic pile cranking out nutrients for your garden!
Lots of folks prefer to do their garden rejuvenation in the fall, after harvesting. But sometimes, your soil is depleted and needs some nutrients, and the hotter weather of summer does bring some speedy benefits to this process. We'll talk this week about how you can spend the warmer months preparing for next year's garden.
Looking for a plant that'll provide you with seeds and pollinators, AND help you remove heavy metals from your soil? What you're seeking is the sunflower, and this week, we'll talk about which types to grow (they're not ALL tall and thin...), and how to get the most out of your crop!