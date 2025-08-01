© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Herbs in the Summer

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

It's nice to have your own herb garden...having fresh spices is one of the delights of growing your own. But summer brings heat, and not every herb you grow will handle that heat well. This week, we'll discuss some steps you can take to help keep your herbs from overheating during the warmest months!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
