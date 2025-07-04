© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Post-Harvest Handling

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

You spend so much time and effort for the best growth in your garden, why risk damaging your vegetables just before you eat them?

How you handle your cut vegetables immediately after harvesting can make a big difference in flavor and longevity. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to cut them, and how best to store these different items afterward.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
