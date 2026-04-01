Great job opportunities for serving the High Plains

About these positions

These newly created positions are unique opportunities to play leading roles in the creation of a reimagined and innovative model for providing civic news and information across the High Plains region. The model is centered on creating and working with a wide network of individual and organizational contributors to provide a steady stream of content across media platforms that well serves the needs and interest of residents of the High Plains. The development of the High Plains Civic Media Network (HPCMN) is the core strategic initiative of High Plains Public Radio (HPPR) in seeking to grow its audience and increase its daily value to residents of the High Plains region. Links to the full position listings with information on how to apply and further background on the HPCMN are provided below.

HPCMN Network Editorial Director

HPCMN Network Manager

About High Plains Public Radio (HPPR)

and the High Plains Civic Media Network (HPCMN)

High Plains Public Radio serves Western Kansas, the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and far Eastern Colorado with public media services closely tuned to the environment, economy, cultures, history and community life of this High Plains region. These services include two audio programming channels (HPPR MIX offering news and mixed music and HPPR CONNECT with all news, information and talk) and hppr.org focusing on regional news, features and events. To ensure free and convenient access to its services HPPR operates a network of 18 FM stations, along with digital streaming and mobile app.

HPPR functions as an independent non-profit organization (the Kanza Society, Inc) founded in 1977 as a grass-roots effort to bring public media services to the High Plains region. It began its first broadcast operations in 1980.

The High Plains Civic Media Network is the major strategic initiative of HPPR as a means of: 1) further fulfilling its mission of “supporting and enriching the civic, educational, community and cultural life of residents of the High Plains region”, 2) reaching, engaging and serving a wider audience and, 3) building a larger base of local financial support.

Major funding for the multi-year startup of the HPCMN has been provided by Press Forward and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.