Quentin HopeExecutive Director, HPPR
Quentin Hope grew up in Garden City in a family long involved in civic life through law, politics and journalism. After attending Antioch College and graduating from Oberlin College, he returned to southwest Kansas to start up HPPR’s first station (KANZ), one of the nation’s first community-based stations serving a rural region.
He went on to earn a graduate degree from the Yale School of Management; consult for 12 years with McKinsey & Company in the areas of corporate strategy, organization design and change management; and design and deliver programs on media leadership and transformation at the Columbia Journalism School and the Poynter Institute for Media studies. During this time, he continued his involvement with HPPR leading various initiatives focused on the expansion of its service across the High Plains region. In 2022, he came full circle and returned to HPPR as its full-time Executive Director.
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Congratulations to each of you who have made the Up to Us campaign a tremendous success and assured the continuation of public radio service across the High Plains, despite to takeback of all federal funding.
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Thanks to the support of many of you, the September leg of HPPR’s Up to Us campaign to raise the funds lost by the federal defunding of public media was an unprecedented success.
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HPPR has lost significant revenue due to congress’ defunding of public media. But we haven't lost our determination to ensure that the public good of public radio continues across the High Plains.
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The pressure is high on the Senate to pass the rescissions bill that takes back already appropriated funding for public media, including HPPR. But there is an opportunity to amend the bill to exclude public media cuts from the bill.
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The House is expected to vote Thursday on the White House request to take back two years of already appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including nearly $550,000 in support for HPPR.
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The House votes this week on the White House request to take back two years of already appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including nearly $550,000 in support for HPPR.
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Public goods are shared resources and services that are available to everyone and build communities. HPPR is such a public good, providing the High Plains with factual, in-depth and impartial news and information, timeless and inspiring music, and programming exploring and celebrating the history, cultures and community life of the High Plains. It seeks to serve the region as a public forum, performance hall, library, continuing education center and virtual highway to new places, all wrapped into one and open to all, 24 hours a day.