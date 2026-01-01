Quentin Hope grew up in Garden City in a family long involved in civic life through law, politics and journalism. After attending Antioch College and graduating from Oberlin College, he returned to southwest Kansas to start up HPPR’s first station (KANZ), one of the nation’s first community-based stations serving a rural region.

He went on to earn a graduate degree from the Yale School of Management; consult for 12 years with McKinsey & Company in the areas of corporate strategy, organization design and change management; and design and deliver programs on media leadership and transformation at the Columbia Journalism School and the Poynter Institute for Media studies. During this time, he continued his involvement with HPPR leading various initiatives focused on the expansion of its service across the High Plains region. In 2022, he came full circle and returned to HPPR as its full-time Executive Director.

