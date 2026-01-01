The bridge is built and HPPR moves forward

Congratulations to each of you who have made the Up to Us campaign a tremendous success and assured the continuation of public radio service across the High Plains, despite to takeback of all federal funding.

The campaign’s goal of raising $550,000 in additional contributions to cover two years of lost federal support was highly ambitious and daunting, especially for a rural region like the High Plains. Yet through your determination and generosity a total of $574,973 in additional support was raised by midnight December 31st, nearly $25,000 over the goal.

This “above and beyond” regular support came from those of you who dug deeper and gave more than your usual support in many ways - increasing your monthly sustainer contributions, renewing your annual support at a higher level, making special additional gifts, offering challenges grants and for the very first time. It was a tremendous collective effort across the High Plains region and beyond.

Beyond the success of the special Up to Us campaign, regular membership support remained strong during the four-month campaign period. The operating budget of $215,000 in membership income was also fully raised through contributions of $215,202.

All of this means that HPPR is now well positioned to continue serving you and your community in 2026 and beyond. A successful Up to Us campaign was the first crucial step in the overall Moving Forward plan we laid out in September to ensure public radio service remained on the High Plains despite the loss of federal funding.

It was the “bridge” needed to see HPPR through the crisis facing all of public media so that it could then “build” by growing its regional programming to broaden its audience and base of support for the years to come.

Through your collective effort that bridge is now complete and HPPR can move forward.