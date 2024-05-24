-
Texas is one of 16 states that have open primaries. Republican convention delegates will vote Friday whether to approve a rule to close the party's primaries.
Opponents say this year's farm bill would significantly cut down on federal meal benefits for low-income Americans. Supporters say projected funding cuts are inaccurate.
Despite the conservative victory over abortion rights, many GOP delegates continue to call for tougher state abortion laws.
The ACLU of Texas report said a majority of those arrested under Gov. Greg Abbott's border initiative posed no threat to public safety.
Winter wheat is Oklahoma's top crop, and its harvest has begun in the state.
The Texas Newsroom has obtained information and documents about the FBI investigation into Attorney General Paxton that sheds new light on its scope and activity.
Oklahoma’s next execution will be in late June.
Mexico owes Texas a certain number of water every five years but says it can’t deliver in a drought.
Kansas abortion providers are seeking to expand an ongoing lawsuit challenging several abortion restrictions.
The complaint argues that the governor’s order is an illegal attempt to suppress a viewpoint critical of a foreign country — Israel.