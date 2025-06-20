Senate to decide on defunding of public media - let them know your view

Following the vote in the House to take back two years of already appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Senate is now the one remaining place where vital funding for HPPR and public media nationwide can be saved. Contact your Senators now.

The Senate has until July 18 to act on the measure and is currently expected to vote on the measure the week of July 7. But H.R. 4 could take many paths through the Senate and a vote could be made at any time, so call or email your Senators as soon as possible to be sure your view is known in time. Click here for full information on contacting them , and here for sample scripts . If you are a Kansas resident, more specific guidance can be found here . Also see below for contact information if you’re ready to call or email now.

The stakes are high and there was a great deal of misinformation spoken during the House debate in regard to CPB funding. Those voting for the rescission focused on criticism of NPR and PBS and the need to cut “wasteful” federal spending. But the actual impact of the defunding falls on local stations, since most of CPB’s funding flows directly to support stations’ local services. (For HPPR a take back of two years of CPB funding means the loss of about $550,000 of operating grants and $138,000 in critical shared services and technology support that are vital to HPPR’s operations.) And annual CPB funding amounts to less than .01% of the federal budget.

It’s important for Senators to understand that public media is a valued local service and a very effective use of federal funds with every one dollar in CPB funding bringing $7 in local support by stations nationwide. And you as a constituent are in the best position to inform your Senators of the real situation and urge them to vote “no” on H.R. 4 to take back existing CPB funding.

If you previously contacted your Senators, please contact them again as the moment has come when rescission can only be stopped in the Senate. And now is the moment to also contact others in your professional and personal circles to contact their Senators as well.

Kansas

Sen. Jerry Moran, (202) 224–6521, email

Sen. Roger Marshall, (202) 224–4774, email

Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz,(202) 224–5922, email

Sen. John Cornyn, (202) 224–2934, email

Colorado

Sen. Michael F. Bennet,(202) 224–5852, email

Sen. John Hickenlooper, (202) 224–5941, email

Oklahoma

Sen. James Lankford, (202) 224–575, email

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, (202) 224–4721, email