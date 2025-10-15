Progress building the bridge beyond public media’s defunding

The September goal of $250,000 was exceeded by $10,000 for a total of $260,000 raised during the month. Of this total, $60,000 will go to current operations and 200,000 set aside in the Up to Us fund to replace lost federal funding over the next two years.

Pacing the Up to Us campaign

We’ve also set goals for October, November and December to raise the rest of the campaign's overall goal of $550,000 by the end of the year. The goal for this month of October is $50,000, with 20,000 for current operation and $30,000 to the Up to Us fund.

If you haven't yet contributed, make this your month to dig a little deeper and contribute “above and beyond” to keep public radio on the air, on the High Plains, whether as a first time contributor or by making an additional contribution here.

Being good stewards of your financial support

We regard the extraordinary support provided in September as something very special. To be sure we are good stewards of that support, we are setting aside into a separate restricted account the amounts of all the contributions that were “above and beyond” regular support. These set aside funds will then be drawn on over the next two years to fill the gap left by the loss of federal funding. In this way we will be sure to maintain tight month-to-month budget discipline and pace the use of the funds.

The “above and beyond” amounts that will be set aside include all the ways many of you dug deeper last month and gave more than your usual support, including increases in monthly sustainer amounts, higher renewal contributions, special additional gifts as well as first time contributions.

This is all part of our commitment to you to use your support well in ensuring that public radio service remains available on the High Plains for generations to come.