House votes to take back public media funding

By a narrow 214-212 vote the House voted on Thursday to approve the White House’s request to take back two years of already appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The measure (H.B 4) now goes to the Senate.

Those voting for the rescission focused on criticism of NPR and PBS and the need to cut federal spending. But the actual impact of the defunding falls on local stations, since most of CPB’s funding flows directly to support stations’ local services. (For HPPR a take back of two years of CPB funding means the loss of about $550,000 of operating grants and $138,000 in critical shared services and technology support that are vital to HPPR’s operations.) And the CPB funding that was cut amounts to less than .01% of the federal budget.

The Senate has until July 18 to act on the measure. It could approve the rescission bill as is, vote against it and stop the funding take back, or make changes to it (e.g. separating out the different pieces of the rescission bill that includes DOGE-driven cuts to several foreign assistance programs along with the take back of CPB funding). It is not known when they will take up the measure, but it may act soon.

If you previously contacted your House member to vote “no” on rescission, thank you. It was important that your voice was heard and your support known even though they voted for the bill.

Now your action is needed more than ever to stop rescission in the Senate.

Call or email your Senator, even if you have called or written before, and urge them to oppose the House’s rescission (H.B. 4) and let them know that it’s a matter of local importance in preserving public radio and TV service. See the contact list below or reach them easily through Public My Public Media . For guidance and suggestions when contacting them, click here .

You can also contact your Representative to let them know you are disappointed by their vote and concerned about the local impact it will have on HPPR, and encourage them to work with their Senate colleagues on finding a way that public radio and TV service to your community can continue to receive needed federal support.

