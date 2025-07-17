Moving forward amid the loss of federal funding - with your support

The Senate has passed an amended version of the Rescission Act of 2025 that includes the take back of two years of already approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. It now moves to the House for expected quick approval and signature by the president. The loss of $1.1 billion in CPB funding for FY26 and FY27 takes effect October 1 of this year.

What it means for HPPR

As we have been sharing with you in recent months, the direct effect of cutting CPB funding is on local stations, not national organizations like NPR or PBS. Over 70% of CPB’s funding goes directly to stations as operating grants and much of the rest supports infrastructure and services that local stations rely on.

For HPPR this means the loss of about $220,000 in FY26 operating funds that HPPR was expecting to receive starting this October. There’s also about $68,000 in other shared technology and support services covered by CPB that will need to be provided in some manner within the public media system and paid for to some degree by HPPR.

How HPPR will continue to move forward in serving the High Plains

Starting now and in the coming months, HPPR will:



Thoroughly assess all current operating expenses and the services they support to clearly identify the options for cutting costs to cover the funding loss and the effects they would have;

Redouble and refocus our private fundraising work with an understanding that now more than ever it is “up to us” to support public radio service on the High Plains;

Develop plans for a sustainability and endowment campaign to develop the needed long-term funding base to cover the loss of CPB funding and secure HPPR’s financial independence;

Use existing reserve funds as needed to continue operations while taking the time needed to plan well and act wisely;

Continue to lobby House and Senate members to restore some level of CPB funding for local stations in the FY26 federal budget negotiations now underway.

None of this will be easy. But rather than a “struggle to survive” I see this work as a time to “realize the potential” of HPPR. Over the past two years we have been doing the strategic planning and development work to significantly increase our regional news, information, music and cultural programming. We will continue to be an “ear to the world” and now work to truly become a “voice of the High Plains”.

In this way HPPR will seek to widen its audience reach and its value to residents of the region, and work to fill the gaps left by the loss of local ownership, control and service by other media. Stay tuned for news that we will be sharing about a major initiative with national grant support that HPPR will be launching to begin realizing this objective and ambition.

What you can do to help

First, thank you if you called and emailed your Representative and Senators over the recent weeks. Your messages about the local importance of HPPR and public media did get through and were heard. But the forces to end the public good of public media in America were determined, and they used all their leverage to do so.

Now, as HPPR begins its work of moving forward, there are ways you can help:



Become a sustaining member (monthly contributor) or increase the level of monthly support if you are already a sustainer. The monthly cash-flow of sustainers’ support will help greatly in managing through the coming year.

Reach out to those you know to encourage them to contribute to HPPR if they’ve not done so before. Post on social media about why HPPR matters to you and your community, and how it’s worth your support and theirs. Your voice and others’ trust in you can convey the message most effectively.

Give some thought to making a major, muti-year contribution to HPPR to help see it through this transition. Contact me (qhope@hppr.org) or Abby Killingsworth (akillingsworth@hppr.org) to discuss the need and ways your extra level of support can make a difference.

Be ready to once again contact your Representative and Senators in the coming weeks as we work for ways to restore some level of CPB funding for stations in the FY26 appropriations process.

While the loss of CPB funding driven by national politics is deeply disappointing and disconcerting, HPPR is determined to move forward. We will work to continue serving the High Plains and further realizing HPPR’s mission of enriching the civic, educational, cultural and artistic life of High Plains communities. With your support this will happen.