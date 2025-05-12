© 2025
HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: BreAnne Stone

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 12, 2025 at 6:04 PM CDT

We're stoked to have soulful singer-songwriter BreAnne Stone hitting the road for shows across the High Plains! Hailing from Hastings, Nebraska, this High Plains hero will delight HPPR fans. Check out the full schedule for a show near you, and spread the word!

HPPR cannot wait for you to experience the next artist on our HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour! You might know her from her set at Tumbleweed Music Festival in 2024, and now BreAnne Stone is hitting the road across the HPPR listener area, with shows in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska! Join her on her musical journey as she captivates audiences with her unique blend of folk, blues, and indie rock.

More about BreAnne Stone (from her website): Experience the Heart and Soul of BreAnne Stone ~ Soulful Folk Artist

She has performed at:
– Flatwater Music Festival
– Tumbleweed Music Festival
– Hastings Tribune TGIF Series
– HPPR’s Songbird Sessions, and more.

Sounds Like: Missy Higgins | Brandi Carlile | Florence Welch | Patty Griffin
For Fans Of: Soulful lyrics, bluesy melodies, and a mix of folk & rock

About the artist: BreAnne Stone is a soulful folk musician whose music explores life’s journey, spirituality, heartbreak, and self-discovery. With a deep, rich, warm, and soulful voice, she captivates audiences, drawing them into her stories with an authenticity that feels both personal and profound.

Her sound blends folk, soul, and indie rock influences, creating a unique and heartfelt atmosphere that resonates with listeners. Having traveled the world, BreAnne’s experiences shape her music, grounding her work in a sense of wanderlust and connection to the broader human experience.

Whether performing solo or with her band, BreAnne creates a heart-centered space for healing, growth, and inspiration—inviting listeners to feel truly seen and uplifted.
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
