Won't Be Worried Long: Willie Watson Talks "Willie Watson," His New Album Not-So-Full of Old Songs

Poetry in the morning is nothing new to High Plains Public Radio listeners. It's what we've dealt in since 1980 on High Plains Morning. But I'm elated to have had the opportunity to dig deep with central-NY native and current LA-dweller, Willie Watson. We covered his early life as a picker — back home and with Old Crow Medicine Show; we also followed his transition into a solo troubadour of traditional tunes which led to the new album and current tour with his three-piece band. "Music is the most direct line to God," a friend once told him, and these new songs feel like a cool conversation with a larger energy, revealing itself as LOVE. (We also talk about snowball torpedoes, wrestling practice, and embracing self-pity.)

So much gratitude to the guy for sharing a BIG chunk of his valuable morning recovery time, given the band's busy life on the road right now. It's been an honor to share these new songs (and the OLD ones) on this album with HPPR listeners, and we'll keep it spinning and spinning and spinning as we slide into the Fall.