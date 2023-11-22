A Musical Thanksgiving Day Tradition: "The Gratitude Adjustment" Rocks "High Plains Morning" Again

So grateful for everyone who enjoys the unexpected variety that we enjoy on HPPR, thanks to member-listeners that support their regional public radio station.

Remember! GIVING TUESDAY is on the horizon, with chance to have your dollars AMPLIFIED through the Western Kansas Community Foundation & The Panhandle Gives. If you're looking for a way to keep great programming and community connections thriving on the High Plains, please click here to learn how YOU can impact the cultural enrichment of our five-state coverage area.

Thanks for being wonderful, and HAPPY THANKSGIVING!