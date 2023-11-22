© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
A Musical Thanksgiving Day Tradition: "The Gratitude Adjustment" Rocks "High Plains Morning" Again

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published November 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST

Feast your ears on THIS! My Thanksgiving crew is BACK with a wild 2023 playlist full of incantations, revelations, and detonations. Tune in from 9a-12p CT this Thanksgiving Day for another takeover program to celebrate everything we have — especially MUSIC. Thanks for supporting PUBLIC RADIO on the High Plains!

So grateful for everyone who enjoys the unexpected variety that we enjoy on HPPR, thanks to member-listeners that support their regional public radio station.

Remember! GIVING TUESDAY is on the horizon, with chance to have your dollars AMPLIFIED through the Western Kansas Community Foundation & The Panhandle Gives. If you're looking for a way to keep great programming and community connections thriving on the High Plains, please click here to learn how YOU can impact the cultural enrichment of our five-state coverage area.

Thanks for being wonderful, and HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History High Plains MorningThanksgiving Program
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo