A Musical Thanksgiving Day Tradition: "The Gratitude Adjustment" Rocks "High Plains Morning" Again
Feast your ears on THIS! My Thanksgiving crew is BACK with a wild 2023 playlist full of incantations, revelations, and detonations. Tune in from 9a-12p CT this Thanksgiving Day for another takeover program to celebrate everything we have — especially MUSIC. Thanks for supporting PUBLIC RADIO on the High Plains!
So grateful for everyone who enjoys the unexpected variety that we enjoy on HPPR, thanks to member-listeners that support their regional public radio station.
Remember! GIVING TUESDAY is on the horizon, with chance to have your dollars AMPLIFIED through the Western Kansas Community Foundation & The Panhandle Gives. If you're looking for a way to keep great programming and community connections thriving on the High Plains, please click here to learn how YOU can impact the cultural enrichment of our five-state coverage area.
Thanks for being wonderful, and HAPPY THANKSGIVING!