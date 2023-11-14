"It's the Breath" — Amarillo Troubadour Rick Todd Talks Nebraska on "Diesel Town," His Latest Album

So happy to have a visit from one of my favorite songwriters in Amarillo! Rick Todd, who is also a tireless advocate of the arts in the Yellow City, joined me on High Plains Morning for a full hour of conversation and music. We played four of his songs (which are NOT present on the audio — so be sure to check out his music online!).

Heads up, Amarillo! He's got a live show in Amarillo at Pondaseta Brewing on Saturday, November 25th — so mark your calendar for some post-turkey tunes. Also, he recorded a Song Creating podcast with Steve Robb where he unpacked more about his music that's featured on Diesel Town, especially the title track.

Big thanks to Rick for his time and talent. Thanks to dedicated songwriters in our region, we can enjoy a rich mix of music that was born right here on the High Plains. (And thanks to Victoria for the great photo!)

Here's more about Rick Todd, his music, and the latest album: