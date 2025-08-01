Sheep Lectures (or How Making Art Helps Us Make Peace with Ourselves): Interview with ISMAY about the "Finding Lucinda" Film & Podcast

This week, I was honored to share some time with one of my favorite folk artists on the scene: ISMAY (Avery Hellman). I've seen them perform at Folk Alliance, and I even traveled up to Minneapolis for the show they did with Humbird. But getting to discuss the new podcast and film project about Lucinda Williams — now that was some high-level delight. Big thanks to ISMAY for their time, honesty, bravery in taking on such a huge endeavor, and for all the artists that put it all on the line to inspire, communicate, and connect with folk music fans the world over.

MORE ABOUT FINDING LUCINDA (from the website): Leading up to the release of the award-winning documentary Finding Lucinda, a new podcast of the same name is set to launch its first season, offering an intimate and revealing look into a young songwriter’s search for their creative path by looking towards the early life and legacy of three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams. Produced in partnership with The Bluegrass Situation and distributed through their BGS Podcast Network, this podcast expands on the documentary’s themes, exploring artistic influence, creative resilience, and the impact of Lucinda Williams’ music.

Told through the lens of rising Americana/Folk artist ISMAY (Avery Hellman), Finding Lucinda, the podcast is a companion series to the forthcoming documentary film. The 14-part series takes listeners on a journey into the making of an icon, using archival materials, exclusive interviews, and fresh commentary from artists and collaborators who knew Lucinda — long before the world did.

Recorded during the making of the documentary, the podcast features in-depth conversations with Americana legends, including Charlie Sexton, Buddy Miller, Mary Gauthier, and Lucinda Williams herself. The episodes unpack the pivotal people, places, and creative moments that shaped Lucinda’s groundbreaking voice and vision.

The story begins with ISMAY—an emerging artist navigating their own doubts and dreams—setting off from a family ranch in Northern California to trace Lucinda’s path through Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Along the way, ISMAY visits the venues where Lucinda first performed, uncovers hidden archival treasures, and seeks wisdom from those who shaped her artistic foundation.

The Finding Lucinda podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms starting May 5, 2025, with new episodes released twice a month. Finding Lucinda, the documentary film, is slated for release in the Fall. Both the film and podcast showcase never-before-heard archival material, intimate conversations, and a visual journey through the landscapes that molded Lucinda’s songwriting.

“Through this podcast, we wanted to share even more of the stories, perspectives, and discoveries that couldn’t all fit into the film,” says ISMAY.

Part memoir, part music history, and part spiritual road trip, Finding Lucinda is ultimately a story about self-discovery, artistic bravery, and learning how to move forward—even when you’re unsure where the road will lead.

For more information on the Finding Lucinda documentary and podcast, visit https://www.findinglucindafilm.com/

ABOUT BGS / THE BLUEGRASS SITUATION: BGS (formerly known as The Bluegrass Situation) is the world’s largest community for American roots music, culture, and lifestyle. Co-founded by lifelong music fan Ed Helms (The Office; The Hangover) and executive director Amy Reitnouer Jacobs in 2012, what began as a blog for like-minded Angelenos pining for bluegrass in Southern California has morphed and developed over more than a decade to become an international media-hub for all of the things beloved within every branch and offshoot of the roots music family tree. From vibey folk-pop to ravishing alt-country; plus blues, singer-songwriter, Americana, old-time, and everything else above, below, and in-between. BGS proudly represents a unique gathering place: Supporting and uplifting the rich, diverse, and varied history of these musics (as well as the artists and fans who keep them alive), while looking ahead with a progressive vision that distributes these folkways through writing, video, podcasts, social media, and one-of-a-kind stages and live events. BGS is Roots Culture Redefined.