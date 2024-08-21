Tumbleweed Festival: HPPR returns with 2024 "Gazebo Sessions" on Saturday, Aug. 24

If you're jamming out at a three-day, live music festival in the heart of HPPR's hometown, then you're probably at Tumbleweed! Since 1991, this grassroots, volunteer-fueled fest brings the best in folk, Americana, country, zydeco, singer-songwriter, bluegrass, traditional, roots and international music to the Lee Richarson Zoo in mid-August. And for the last few years, HPPR has been collecting live, acoustic, "unplugged" sessions from the festival artists. AND WE'RE DOING IT AGAIN!

This year, we'll be under the wooden gazebo recording one-of-a-kind sets — and Valarie Smith will be broadcasting LIVE ON AIR from 12p - 2p CT during a special, two-hour Songbirds.

Here's how you can get your wristbands for the festival. Below is our lineup of

FULL SCHEDULE

------------------------------

RECORDED SESSION

11:00 AM..........Huser Brother Band

------------------------------

LIVE BROADCAST BEGINS (ALSO BEING RECORDED)

12:00 PM..........Songbirds with Valarie Smith (Curated playlist)

12:30 PM..........80 Proof Alice

1:00 PM............Jeff Black

1:30 PM............Elexa Dawson

------------------------------

RECORDED SESSION

2:00 PM............Haymakers

2:30 PM............BreAnne Steinmeyer

3:00 PM............Forrest & Margaret McCurren

3:30 PM............Brock Wagoner