HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: Forrest McCurren (with Margaret McCurren)

HPPR welcomes the return of two of our favorite mid-Missouri troubadours, heading on the road for another spin across the High Plains! Don't miss Forrest & Margaret McCurren, LIVE IN CONCERT at venues across KS and TX in July and August. These are community shows, so all are welcome. We hope you'll bring some cash donations for the band, if you can. These two are fabulous, so spread the word!

ABOUT THE BAND: Forrest McCurren comes from the heart of the heartland, where the foothills of the Ozarks meet the Big Muddy: The Middle-of-Missouri. Blazing his own trail while stylistically tipping his hat to the songwriting giants of the past, McCurren wields the magic of lyricism to cast a light on the many intricacies of everyday life set against vignettes of Middle America. Tackling topics such as: wise words from waitresses, heartbroken high school football standouts, and tattooed trailer park lovers, McCurren writes songs for good people that got bad grades in school, are drunk on dreams, and still trying to figure out if life is sour or sweet.

Forrest's shows are a delight, especially as he's joined on stage by his gifted partner, in music and life, Margaret McCurren. Together, they share stories of love, resilience, loss, life on the road, and taking care of what matters: one another.

Spread the word about this exciting Summer tour!

7/14/2026 - Meade, KS

Meade Public Library

7-8PM

7/15/2026 - Hugoton, KS

Stevens County Library

***TIME TBD

7/16/2026 - Pampa, TX

Woody Guthrie Center

6-8PM

7/17/2026 - Panhandle, TX

Buffalo Grass Music Hall

7-9PM

7/18/2025 - Dodge City, KS

Boot Hill Distillery

8-10PM

7/19/2026 - Garden City, KS

HPPR Studio in Garden City

Doors @ 11:30AM / Show @12-2PM

***THIS IS A SUNDAY MATINEE PERFORMANCE!

8/21/2026 - Sharon Springs KS

The Strand Theater

7-9PM

8/28/2026 - Hays, KS

Hays Art Walk

6:30-9:30PM

Thanks for supporting LIVE MUSIC and REGIONAL ARTISTS on the High Plains!