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Susan Gibson & Randy Palmer: Live on "High Plains Morning"

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM CDT

With two shows in the Texas Panhandle this week, we were thrilled to welcome Susan Gibson and Randy Palmer into the HPPR Amarillo studio for a wild and giddy morning serenade. Thanks to everyone who supports REGIONAL FOLK on the High Plains!

This Thursday morning was something to behold.

As the benevolent, big-sister energy of Susan Gibson swirled smoothly into the legendary folk-dad vibes of Randy Palmer, an exhaused Pipsqueak hunkered in a lump between the stools, serving side-eye as we adjusted the microphones.

These two Amarillo legends joined us on High Plains Morning to share some rural joy (and new songs!) with HPPR listeners in advance of their two HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour stops in Pampa on Thursday, April 16th in Amarillo on Friday, April 17th (at Westminster Prebyterian, 7pm). Both are donation shows, so BRING YOUR FRIENDS (and some cash for the artists)!

See the video below for the full in-studio set, in case you missed it. We cannot WAIT for these two to send us their new albums; they are two of the greatest songwriters out of Amarillo, hands down. Thanks to Randy for setting this up, and HIGH FIVE to all the MUSIC LOVERS of the High Plains for coming out for these shows!

SusanRandy-In-Studio-041626.mp4

Here's Randy's full schedule of tour stops with his songwriting friends:

Here are a few snapshots from the Pampa show! Big thanks to Michael Sinks at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center for hosting this High Plains royalty.
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP's new studios at Arts in the Sunset in Amarillo, TX, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band. Plus, you'll hear some regional voices, in-studio performances, and artist interviews. This flagship show has become a well-loved tradition for listeners on the High Plains!
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo