Susan Gibson & Randy Palmer: Live on "High Plains Morning"

This Thursday morning was something to behold.

As the benevolent, big-sister energy of Susan Gibson swirled smoothly into the legendary folk-dad vibes of Randy Palmer, an exhaused Pipsqueak hunkered in a lump between the stools, serving side-eye as we adjusted the microphones.

These two Amarillo legends joined us on High Plains Morning to share some rural joy (and new songs!) with HPPR listeners in advance of their two HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour stops in Pampa on Thursday, April 16th in Amarillo on Friday, April 17th (at Westminster Prebyterian, 7pm). Both are donation shows, so BRING YOUR FRIENDS (and some cash for the artists)!

See the video below for the full in-studio set, in case you missed it. We cannot WAIT for these two to send us their new albums; they are two of the greatest songwriters out of Amarillo, hands down. Thanks to Randy for setting this up, and HIGH FIVE to all the MUSIC LOVERS of the High Plains for coming out for these shows!

Watch SusanRandy-In-Studio-041626.mp4

Here's Randy's full schedule of tour stops with his songwriting friends:

Here are a few snapshots from the Pampa show! Big thanks to Michael Sinks at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center for hosting this High Plains royalty.