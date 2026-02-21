HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour: Sage & Aera - Live in March across Kansas & Texas

GET READY, HIGH PLAINS! The HPPR Living Room Concert Ambassador Tours continue with one of our favorite regional folk duos returning to stages across KS — and get this: we finally lured them down for a show in TX!

Sage & Aera (also known for their electropop-folk collaboration WE DREAM DAWN) will be LIVE across HPPR's listening area during their Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour in mid-March. See below for the dates and details — and we even hope to get them in the studio for a live set so that ALL LISTENERS can enjoy a little serenade.

Reminder: these community concerts span a variety of venues, with various start times and ticket prices. We recommend having a $15 cash donation (per person) on hand to support this series, though admission may vary by location.

YOUR SUPPORT POWERS THIS CONCERT SERIES! So THANK YOU for supporting REGIONAL FOLK ARTISTS on the High Plains! You can always check HPPR's online community calendar for the latest information about shows and events in your area.

Tuesday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day)

El Dorado, KS

Coutts Museum of Art

110 N. Main St.

6p CT

Friday, March 20

Amarillo, TX

Chalice Abbey

2717 Stanley St.

Doors at 6:30p / Show at 7p CT

***RSVP REQUIRED! Click here.***

Saturday, March 21

Garden City, KS

Hidden Trail Brewing

2010 E Schulman Ave.

5p CT

Friday, March 27

Dodge City, KS

Boot Hill Distillery

501 W Spruce St.

6p CT

Saturday, March 28

Norton, KS

House Concert

6p CT

***Click here to be notified about this show.

ABOUT THE BAND: As a cornerstone and principal songwriter, banjo player and guitarist in the Colorado transcendental folk group, Elephant Revival, Sage Cook penned some fan favorites like “Go On,” “Cosmic Pulse,” and “Down to the Sea.” Embarking on a subsistence farming adventure in 2013, Sage & Aera moved to Kansas in hopes that deepening their connection to the land would also lead to greater self-realization. During this period of self-reflection and isolation, they co-founded indie atmospheric folk-pop band WE DREAM DAWN with local drummer Weston Hill.

In 2023, rejuvenated and inspired by their work with the land, Sage & Aera chose to strip away all the superfluous layers and lay their hearts bare as a purely acoustic duo. Emerging from their self-imposed isolation is purposeful pure creativity, organically rooted and cosmically inspired folk music for the modern era.

***Listen to the new album, Love Undoubtedly Underlies Everything, from WE DREAM DAWN!