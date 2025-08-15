HPPR Welcomes The Imaginaries for a Special In-Studio Concert

HPPR is proud to present Americana-Folk duo The Imaginaries, performing for our very first Living Room Concert Micro-Pop-Up Live Show, August 18 beginning at 11:30 AM. This micro-concert will be held at HPPR’s Amarillo Studios, located within Arts in The Sunset at 3701 Plains Blvd., Suite 1001 (the events space in the former food court.). Space is extremely limited, so we ask that all prospective attendees RSVP using this link. For those who can’t make it out, the concert will be streamed online at HPPR’s Facebook Page .

The Imaginaries blend Shane Henry’s blues-rock roots with Maggie McClure’s vulnerable

singer-songwriter sensibility. The results are a pop-Americana aesthetic that evokes Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, The Civil Wars, and Bonnie Raitt. To date, the Imaginaries have released a Christmas collection, Hometown Christmas, a self-titled debut, and numerous singles. The duo is set to release their sophomore album, Fever, on August 22nd, and will perform songs from the collection at their upcoming Living Room Concert.