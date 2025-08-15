© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HPPR Welcomes The Imaginaries for a Special In-Studio Concert

High Plains Public Radio | By Nicole Crawford
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
Shane Henry & Maggie McClure of The Imaginaries
Shane Henry & Maggie McClure of The Imaginaries

The Oklahoma-based duo will perform in HPPR’s very first Living Room Concert Micro-Pop-Up Live Show

HPPR is proud to present Americana-Folk duo The Imaginaries, performing for our very first Living Room Concert Micro-Pop-Up Live Show, August 18 beginning at 11:30 AM. This micro-concert will be held at HPPR’s Amarillo Studios, located within Arts in The Sunset at 3701 Plains Blvd., Suite 1001 (the events space in the former food court.). Space is extremely limited, so we ask that all prospective attendees RSVP using this link. For those who can’t make it out, the concert will be streamed online at HPPR’s Facebook Page.

The Imaginaries blend Shane Henry’s blues-rock roots with Maggie McClure’s vulnerable
singer-songwriter sensibility. The results are a pop-Americana aesthetic that evokes Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, The Civil Wars, and Bonnie Raitt. To date, the Imaginaries have released a Christmas collection, Hometown Christmas, a self-titled debut, and numerous singles. The duo is set to release their sophomore album, Fever, on August 22nd, and will perform songs from the collection at their upcoming Living Room Concert.

If you have an upcoming event you would like the public to be aware of, we encourage you to check out our community calendar! It's the place to visit for up-to-date information on what's coming up all across the High Plains!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History
Nicole Crawford
A lifelong fan of High Plains Public Radio, Nicole was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. She joined the staff as our sole reporter based in the Texas Panhandle, covering regional arts and culture, community events, and human interest stories from the top of Texas.
See stories by Nicole Crawford