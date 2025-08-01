High Plains Outdoors: Early Morning Channel Catfish Catching

Earlier this week, Luke was joined by his longtime friends, guide David Hanson (903-268-7391) and Jeff Rice, for some non-stop channel catfish catching on Lake Fork, located a little over an hour east of Dallas. Hanson is taking his clients out early to fish in the shade of a bridge, and the action has been as steady as the Polar Star. Trips have been wrapping up by mid-morning with limits of tasty catfish fillets!

