High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Wild Hogs

Published June 13, 2025 at 2:04 PM CDT
Luke tells about the wild hogs coming to him this week! That's right, wild porkers are coming to his 4 acres to feed on green pears and he spots them every night around 10pm through his thermal scope.

Luke is eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new ATN Thor LTV scope to mount on his Seneca 50 caliber Dragon Claw big bore air rifle, and thinking ahead a couple weeks to a big Fourth of July barbeque with fresh wild pork as the centerpiece!

Check out Luke's weekly radio show, and listen to his podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, just about everywhere podcasts are found.

