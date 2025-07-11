High Plains Outdoors: Downrigging for Hybrid Stripers and White Bass
Presenting baits horizontally is a deadly way to entice strikes during the warm weather months, and this week's guest, Omar Cotter, is a master of the art.
Guide Omar Cotter with Luck O' The Irish Fishing Guide Service (817-937-8755) is Luke's guest this week, and the topic is downrigging for hybrid stripers (wipers) and white bass.
Click the Listen button to hear Luke and Omar recap a recent fishing trip on Lake Tawakoni, located about an hour east of Dallas!