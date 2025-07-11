© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our translator station serving St. Francis and Cheyenne County at 96.3 FM is off the air due to an air conditioning breakdown at its leased transmitter site, making it too hot for HPPR's equipment to operate. We are currently working to fix the situation. We apologize for the loss of service and ask listeners to tune to KZNK at 90.1 FM or listen on line through the player above or HPPR's mobile app.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Downrigging for Hybrid Stripers and White Bass

Published July 11, 2025 at 11:04 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Presenting baits horizontally is a deadly way to entice strikes during the warm weather months, and this week's guest, Omar Cotter, is a master of the art.

Guide Omar Cotter with Luck O' The Irish Fishing Guide Service (817-937-8755) is Luke's guest this week, and the topic is downrigging for hybrid stripers (wipers) and white bass.

Click the Listen button to hear Luke and Omar recap a recent fishing trip on Lake Tawakoni, located about an hour east of Dallas!

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors