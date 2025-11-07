High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Blinds and Whitetail Breeding Season
Regardless where you are listening, the whitetail breeding season (rut) is underway. Luke's longtime friend Larry Weishuhn, aka "Mr. Whitetail", joins the show today to talk about hunting blinds.
Check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", wherever you listen to podcasts.
Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!