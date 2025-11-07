© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors: Hunting Blinds and Whitetail Breeding Season

Published November 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
L-R, Larry Weishuhn, Jeff Rice and Luke Clayton
This week, "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn, joins Luke for a discussion of hunting blinds.

Regardless where you are listening, the whitetail breeding season (rut) is underway. Luke's longtime friend Larry Weishuhn, aka "Mr. Whitetail", joins the show today to talk about hunting blinds.

Check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", wherever you listen to podcasts.

Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!

