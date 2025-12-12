High Plains Outdoors: Quick and ready recipes

Luke shares an outdoor cooking tip this week that you don't want to miss - click to listen. Remember to catch Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", just about everywhere podcasts are found.
This week, Luke is talking big bore air rifles that shoot both slugs and shot, the Umarex Primal 20 (www.umarexusa.com). The rifle shoots a big 395 grain rifled slug, as well as shot for birds or small game. Luke also talks about a recent hunt on the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in SE Oklahoma, where his good friend Larry Weishuhn took a boar with a Primal 20 and was very impressed with the power of this heavy duty big bore air rifle that pressured to 4,000 psi. Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!
This week, it's deer season, so of course our guest is "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn! Bow season is already open and rifle season is just around the corner, with so many deer species ready to come home with you.Check out Luke's weekly radio show, and listen to his podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, just about everywhere podcasts are found.
In this week's show, Luke recaps a bear hunt that occurred earlier this week at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeastern Oklahoma. Luke's good friends Edgar and David Cotton each took a bear with their crossbow from the same ground blind on the same afternoon hunt. Click the blue Listen button above to hear Luke tell all about their hunt!