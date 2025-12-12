High Plains Outdoors: Quick and ready recipes

This week, Luke is talking big bore air rifles that shoot both slugs and shot, the Umarex Primal 20 (www.umarexusa.com). The rifle shoots a big 395 grain rifled slug, as well as shot for birds or small game. Luke also talks about a recent hunt on the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in SE Oklahoma, where his good friend Larry Weishuhn took a boar with a Primal 20 and was very impressed with the power of this heavy duty big bore air rifle that pressured to 4,000 psi. Contact Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!

Listen • 4:59