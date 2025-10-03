High Plains Outdoors: Bear Hunt at Choctaw Hunting Lodge

In this week's show, Luke recaps a bear hunt that occurred earlier this week at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeastern Oklahoma. Luke's good friends Edgar and David Cotton each took a bear with their crossbow from the same ground blind on the same afternoon hunt. Click the blue Listen button above to hear Luke tell all about their hunt!
This week, we're joined by "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn, and we'll be discussing deer antler rubbing, and why you'll see them doing that. It's deer season!Check out Luke's website at www.catfishradio.org!