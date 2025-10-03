© 2025
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Bear Hunt at Choctaw Hunting Lodge

Published October 3, 2025 at 10:38 AM CDT
David Cotton (left) and Edgar Cotton (right) took down this bear with bows
Luke Clayton
David Cotton (left) and Edgar Cotton (right) took down this bear with bows

In this week's show, Luke recaps a bear hunt that occurred earlier this week at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeastern Oklahoma. Luke's good friends Edgar and David Cotton each took a bear with their crossbow from the same ground blind on the same afternoon hunt. Click the blue Listen button above to hear Luke tell all about their hunt!

