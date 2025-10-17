© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Talking Deer with Larry Weishuhn

By Luke Clayton
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
This week, it's deer season, so of course our guest is "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn! Bow season is already open and rifle season is just around the corner, with so many deer species ready to come home with you.

Check out Luke's weekly radio show, and listen to his podcast, Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends, just about everywhere podcasts are found.

