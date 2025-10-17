High Plains Outdoors: Talking Deer with Larry Weishuhn

KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas will be off the air starting the afternoon of Monday, October 20 through Friday as we replace its aging and unreliable transmitter. While we're off-air, you can keep listening to our digital stream directly above this alert or on the HPPR mobile app. This planned project is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining free and convenient access to public radio service via FM radio to everyone in the listening area. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
This week, it's deer season, so of course our guest is "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn! Bow season is already open and rifle season is just around the corner, with so many deer species ready to come home with you.
In this week's show, Luke recaps a bear hunt that occurred earlier this week at the Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeastern Oklahoma. Luke's good friends Edgar and David Cotton each took a bear with their crossbow from the same ground blind on the same afternoon hunt. Click the blue Listen button above to hear Luke tell all about their hunt!
This week, we're joined by "Mr. Whitetail" himself, Larry Weishuhn, and we'll be discussing deer antler rubbing, and why you'll see them doing that. It's deer season!Check out Luke's website at www.catfishradio.org!