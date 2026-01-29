© 2026
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Venison Stir-Fry

By Luke Clayton
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM CST
This week, Luke is talking about making one of his favorite, very easy-to-prepare dishes - venison stir-fry! If you don't happen to have any venison on hand, you can still prepare this recipe with most other lean meats you have around.

If you enjoy hearing Luke here on HPPR, check out his weekly hour-long podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", available just about everywhere podcasts are found.

Luke Clayton
