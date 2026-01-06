High Plains Outdoors: Choosing an Air Rifle for Hunting

In this week's show, Luke gives some tips on choosing an air rifle for hunting. Luke has been hunting editor for Airgun Hobbyist (the only national magazine devoted to shooting and hunting with air rifles in the country) for the past 11 years, and has had the opportunity to hunt with most of the production air rifles.

Luke produces an hour-long outdoor show that runs weekly on over 40 radio stations, and becomes a podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends". Email Luke through his website at www.catfishradio.org!