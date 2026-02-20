© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Attention: Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle listeners, due to high winds and rolling blackouts, service may be temporarily diminished or interrupted on 2/17 and 2/18. You can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Where Does Your Pork Come From?

By Luke Clayton
Published February 20, 2026 at 8:59 AM CST
Wild pork backstraps, ready for the smoker.
Luke Clayton
This week, Luke recaps a recent hog hunt where he killed a very tasty young wild porker, which he turned into pulled pork by slow smoking all night in his electric smoker.

Luke also talks about how a social media post of the event and a photo of the pork sparked a few negative comments, but most replied with positive comments. Meat doesn't magically appear wrapped in the meat counter!

Check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends," just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!

Luke Clayton
