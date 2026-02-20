High Plains Outdoors: Where Does Your Pork Come From?
Ways To Subscribe
This week, Luke recaps a recent hog hunt where he killed a very tasty young wild porker, which he turned into pulled pork by slow smoking all night in his electric smoker.
Luke also talks about how a social media post of the event and a photo of the pork sparked a few negative comments, but most replied with positive comments. Meat doesn't magically appear wrapped in the meat counter!
Check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends," just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!