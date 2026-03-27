High Plains Outdoors: 7th Annual Outdoor Ron-De-Voux

This week, Luke talks about a fun outdoor event he’ll be holding in Greenville, Texas, this weekend, Saturday March 28. It's his 7th annual Outdoor Ron-De-Voux, with lots of fun for the entire family, with Chuck Wagons, campfires, Dutch Kettle cooking, live music and much more. Bring a lawn chair and hang out with Luke and his friends around the campfire!
For directions, Google "Top Rail Cowboy Church Greenville, Texas”!
This week, Luke’s buddy Larry Weishuhn talks about a trip he just returned from to England, where he took a couple of “vampire deer”, with fangs. Most folks haven’t heard of these, and we’ll discuss this hunt and this species in this week’s episode!
This week Luke tells us how he makes very lean and tasty breakfast sausage from game meat and cheaper cuts of domestic pork. This can be a great way to use all of the meat you've harvested from a hunt!
This week, Luke is talking about making one of his favorite, very easy-to-prepare dishes - venison stir-fry! If you don't happen to have any venison on hand, you can still prepare this recipe with most other lean meats you have around.