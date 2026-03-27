© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: 7th Annual Outdoor Ron-De-Voux

By Luke Clayton
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:27 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Luke talks about a fun outdoor event he’ll be holding in Greenville, Texas, this weekend, Saturday March 28. It's his 7th annual Outdoor Ron-De-Voux, with lots of fun for the entire family, with Chuck Wagons, campfires, Dutch Kettle cooking, live music and much more. Bring a lawn chair and hang out with Luke and his friends around the campfire!

For directions, Google "Top Rail Cowboy Church Greenville, Texas”!

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton