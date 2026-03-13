High Plains Outdoors: Ever Heard of Vampire Deer?

Luke’s buddy Larry Weishuhn just took a trip over to England, where he managed to bag a couple of muntjac deer, also known as “Barking Deer”, and which have a very unique appearance, with long pairs of canine teeth and antlers, which also leads some folks to refer to them as “vampire deer”. In Great Britain, they’re considered one of the most destructive animal pests, due to the damage they cause to young trees, woodlands, crops and orchards. In this week’s episode, Larry will tell us all about the hunt, and about this unusual species of deer!