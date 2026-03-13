© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Ever Heard of Vampire Deer?

By Luke Clayton
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Larry Weishuhn and a muntjac he took in England
Larry Weishuhn and a muntjac he took in England

This week, Luke’s buddy Larry Weishuhn talks about a trip he just returned from to England, where he took a couple of “vampire deer”, with fangs. Most folks haven’t heard of these, and we’ll discuss this hunt and this species in this week’s episode!

Luke’s buddy Larry Weishuhn just took a trip over to England, where he managed to bag a couple of muntjac deer, also known as “Barking Deer”, and which have a very unique appearance, with long pairs of canine teeth and antlers, which also leads some folks to refer to them as “vampire deer”. In Great Britain, they’re considered one of the most destructive animal pests, due to the damage they cause to young trees, woodlands, crops and orchards. In this week’s episode, Larry will tell us all about the hunt, and about this unusual species of deer!

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton