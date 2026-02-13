© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Plains Outdoors: Catching Blue Catfish with Donny Rice

High Plains Public Radio | By Luke Clayton
Published February 13, 2026 at 9:54 AM CST
Jeff Rice (left) and Donny Rice (right) hold a blue catfish caught at Donny’s lake in northeast Texas
Luke Clayton
Jeff Rice (left) and Donny Rice (right) hold a blue catfish caught at Donny’s lake in northeast Texas

Luke enjoyed one of the best fishing days of his career this week! Be sure to check out this week’s episode to hear more!

Luke enjoyed one of the best fishing days of his career this week with his longtime friend Donny Rice, who owns a 250-acre lake in northeast Texas that is full of blue catfish.

The lake is stocked during flood periods by a nearby river and it holds some jumbo size blue catfish. Click the Listen button above, and let Luke tell us all about his adventure!

For more outdoor talk, check out Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!
Tags
HPPR Features High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton