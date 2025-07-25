© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Plains Outdoors: The Choctaw Hunting Lodge in Oklahoma

High Plains Public Radio | By Luke Clayton
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:06 PM CDT

In this week's show Luke tells about one of his favorite outdoor destinations, The Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com) in southeast Oklahoma. With 45,000 beautiful acres of mountains and valleys, this land owned by the Choctaw Nation is an awesome destination for hunting, fishing or just a 'get away' spot. Check it out online at www.choctawhuntinglodge.com!

Listen to “Outdoors with Luke Clayton” weekends on radio stations from Nebraska to Texas or anytime online at www.catfishradio.org. Check out the link to the weekly outdoor video while you’re visiting!
Tags
HPPR Features High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton