High Plains Outdoors: Wildlife Conservation with Larry Weishuhn
This week, Luke’s buddy Larry Weishuhn, “Mr. Whitetail”, stops by to talk wildlife conservation!
Luke has his buddy Larry Weishuhn, aka "Mr. Whitetail”, as his guest this week. These veteran outdoorsmen spend some time talking about wildlife conservation and the Dallas Safari Club www.biggame.org.
For more outdoor talk, check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!