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High Plains Outdoors: Wildlife Conservation with Larry Weishuhn

High Plains Public Radio | By Luke Clayton
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:02 PM CDT

This week, Luke’s buddy Larry Weishuhn, “Mr. Whitetail”, stops by to talk wildlife conservation!

Luke has his buddy Larry Weishuhn, aka "Mr. Whitetail”, as his guest this week. These veteran outdoorsmen spend some time talking about wildlife conservation and the Dallas Safari Club www.biggame.org.

For more outdoor talk, check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!
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HPPR Environment High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton