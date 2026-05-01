High Plains Outdoors: Homemade Breakfast Sausage

This week Luke explains exactly how to make breakfast sausage at home that is way more lean and tasty than what you buy at the grocery.

Ground venison and pork fat can be used or, if you don't have venison, excellent sausage can be made from ground domestic pork butt.

Rather than purchase large quantities of bulk seasonings, Luke much prefers pre mixed packets of seasoning from Butcher Packer Supply. (www.butcher-packer.com)

Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found!