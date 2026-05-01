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High Plains Outdoors: Homemade Breakfast Sausage

High Plains Public Radio | By Luke Clayton
Published May 1, 2026 at 9:31 AM CDT

Love breakfast sausage, but hate the rising price at the grocery store? Luke’s got a solution for you…make your own!

This week Luke explains exactly how to make breakfast sausage at home that is way more lean and tasty than what you buy at the grocery.

Ground venison and pork fat can be used or, if you don't have venison, excellent sausage can be made from ground domestic pork butt.

Rather than purchase large quantities of bulk seasonings, Luke much prefers pre mixed packets of seasoning from Butcher Packer Supply. (www.butcher-packer.com)

Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found!
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HPPR Features High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton