High Plains Outdoors: Big Turkey Gobbler Hunt
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Who says turkey is mostly for November? In this week’s episode, Luke talks about a turkey hunt earlier this week. Mmmm…turkey!
Click and listen to Luke discuss an exciting hunt for a big turkey gobbler that took place earlier this week, with his long time friend Bill Carey with Striper Express, near Lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border.
Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found.