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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Big Turkey Gobbler Hunt

By Luke Clayton
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:40 AM CDT
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Who says turkey is mostly for November? In this week’s episode, Luke talks about a turkey hunt earlier this week. Mmmm…turkey!

Click and listen to Luke discuss an exciting hunt for a big turkey gobbler that took place earlier this week, with his long time friend Bill Carey with Striper Express, near Lake Texoma on the Texas/Oklahoma border.

Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found.

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High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
Outdoors writer, radio host and book author Luke Clayton has been addicted to everything outdoors related since his childhood when he grew up hunting and fishing in rural northeast Texas. Luke pens a weekly newspaper column that appears in over thirty newspapers.
See stories by Luke Clayton