© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Catfishing on the Red River

By Luke Clayton
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Luke and J.C. with a big blue catfish caught on the Red River above Lake Texoma.
Luke and J.C. with a big blue catfish caught on the Red River above Lake Texoma.

This week, Luke and his longtime buddy J.C. McCullough had an exciting time on the Red River, and had some real success with catfish; tune in to hear a recap!

In this week’s episode, Luke tells about an exciting catfishing trip on the Red River he enjoyed a couple days ago with his longtime friend, guide J.C. McCollough (580-372-0320.)

J.C. guides on the Red River as well as Lake Texoma. and also offers economically priced deer hunts along both the Red and Washita Rivers above Texoma. Luke does a good job recapping this week's trip. Click to listen!

Listen also to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found.

You can watch the fishing trip Luke describes on YouTube by searching "A Sportsmans Life', a show Luke does with his friends Jeff Rice and Larry Weishuhn aka. "Mr. Whitetail". The show also airs on Carbon TV (www.carbontv.com)

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton