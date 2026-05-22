High Plains Outdoors: Catfishing on the Red River

In this week’s episode, Luke tells about an exciting catfishing trip on the Red River he enjoyed a couple days ago with his longtime friend, guide J.C. McCollough (580-372-0320.)

J.C. guides on the Red River as well as Lake Texoma. and also offers economically priced deer hunts along both the Red and Washita Rivers above Texoma. Luke does a good job recapping this week's trip. Click to listen!

Listen also to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found.

You can watch the fishing trip Luke describes on YouTube by searching "A Sportsmans Life', a show Luke does with his friends Jeff Rice and Larry Weishuhn aka. "Mr. Whitetail". The show also airs on Carbon TV (www.carbontv.com)