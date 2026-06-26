High Plains Outdoors: Old Rifle Calibers

Do you have an old rifle chambered in a caliber that was once the 'go to' caliber for deer hunters? Consider breaking it out of the gun cabinet, do some test shooting and using it on a hunt or two this fall!

Listen to Luke's hour-long podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends," just about everywhere podcasts are found. Larry Weishuhn joins Luke every week on this podcast that is actually the commercial radio show ""Catfish Radio" that has been on the air over twenty years.

Email Luke through his website www.catfishradio.org!

