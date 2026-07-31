High Plains Outdoors: Luke Enjoys a Campfire Visit with Larry

Hunting seasons are just around the corner! Larry Weishuhn, a/k/a "Mr. Whitetail”, is Luke's guest this week. Larry and Luke enjoy a campfire visit, and discuss the upcoming seasons, and plans for making the most of them. Be sure to click and join them!

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.

