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High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Luke Enjoys a Campfire Visit with Larry

Published July 31, 2026 at 11:51 AM CDT
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Hunting seasons are just around the corner! Larry Weishuhn, a/k/a "Mr. Whitetail”, is Luke's guest this week. Larry and Luke enjoy a campfire visit, and discuss the upcoming seasons, and plans for making the most of them. Be sure to click and join them!

Tune in to Luke's weekly radio show/podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found, or find him online at catfishradio.org.

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