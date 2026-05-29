High Plains Outdoors: Fishing for Striper on Lake Texoma

Luke visits this week with his longtime friend Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com) on Lake Texoma. Striper fishing is great right now after the spring spawn, and Bill does a good job telling us how to catch 'em!

For more outdoor talk, check out Luke's weekly podcast, "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends”, just about everywhere podcasts are found. Email Luke through his website, www.catfishradio.org!