High Plains Outdoors: Fishing for Blue Catfish at Lake Tawakoni

The topic is catfish this week; Luke just got off the water at Lake Tawakoni, located just east of Dallas, with his friend, catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078), and as fishermen often say, they 'left em biting'.

Fishing for blue catfish was really good. Click to listen to this week’s episode, and learn a tip or two that may help you put some tasty catfish fillets in the skillet!

Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found!