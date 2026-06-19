High Plains Outdoors: Fishing for Blue Catfish at Lake Tawakoni
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The topic is catfish this week…and the fishing for blue catfish was pretty great! Check out this week’s episode for more details on where we’re having luck lately!
The topic is catfish this week; Luke just got off the water at Lake Tawakoni, located just east of Dallas, with his friend, catfish guide Tony Pennebaker (903-474-3078), and as fishermen often say, they 'left em biting'.
Fishing for blue catfish was really good. Click to listen to this week’s episode, and learn a tip or two that may help you put some tasty catfish fillets in the skillet!
Check out Luke's weekly hour long radio show/podcast at www.catfishradio.org or as a podcast just about everywhere podcasts are found!